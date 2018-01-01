The mobile app to challenge and be challenged by friends, brands and other fascinating people!

A new way to interact

That feeling when your best friend dares you to do something? That’s what YouClap is all about.
The app to challenge and be challenged by friends, brands and other fascinating people.

Beyond limits

Challenge the world with public challenges or do private challenges to keep the party small.

See what's new

Discover new challenges and connect with incredible creators, not just by watching but by challenging and being challenged by them.

Choose a winner

Clap the posts you like and Double Clap the ones you love to vote for your favorites.

Try it for yourself

Get YouClap on iOS and Android

Co-financed by: